Blackwood will guard the cage at home versus the Devils on Tuesday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Blackwood has struggled to put together wins this season with just nine victories in 34 outings while posting a career-worst 3.51 GAA. With little to play for left this season, the Sharks will likely continue to utilize both Blackwood and Kaapo Kahkonen, perhaps with an eye to trading Kahkonen before the March 8 deadline.