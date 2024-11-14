Blackwood was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is slated to get the road start versus the Rangers on Thursday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Blackwood was spectacular in his last start, turning aside all 44 shots in a 1-0 victory over New Jersey. The win gave Blackwood a 3-4-2 record with a 3.10 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season. He will have a tough matchup as the Rangers average 3.71 goals this season, fifth in the NHL.