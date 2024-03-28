Blackwood will be in the visiting crease in Minnesota on Thursday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Blackwood is 0-3-0 in his last three starts, giving up 14 goals on 88 shots (.841 save percentage). He will try and turn things around against the Wild, who average 30.1 shots on goal, 20th in the NHL. Blackwood is 9-20-3 with a 3.57 GAA and an .896 save percentage for the lowly Sharks this season.