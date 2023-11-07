Blackwood will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Philadelphia, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
In eight games, Blackwood has allowed 31 goals on 257 shots for a record of 0-6-1 to begin the 2023-24 season. The Flyers rank 19th in the league this campaign with 3.08 goals per game.
More News
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Chased from blowout loss•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Gets Saturday's start•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Yields four goals in relief outing•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Late fade against Caps•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting against Capitals•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Pulled in second period•