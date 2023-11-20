Blackwood will patrol the crease on the road against Vancouver on Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

It was a disastrous outing for Blackwood the last time he faced the Canucks, giving up four goals on 14 shots (.714 save percentage) after replacing Kaapo Kahkonen. After a brief turnaround in which he put together back-to-back wins versus the Flyers and Oilers, Blackwood seems to be struggling again, allowing four goals in each of his last two contests. It figures to be a long season for both Blackwood and Kahkonen given the limited supporting cast in San Jose.