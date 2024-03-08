Blackwood (groin) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Ottawa, per Sheng Peng of SanJoseHockeyNow.com.
Blackwood has a 9-18-3 record, 3.48 GAA and .899 save percentage in 35 appearances in 2023-24. His next opportunity to return is Tuesday's road game against Philadelphia.
