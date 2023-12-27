Per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, Blackwood is dealing with an illness ahead of Wednesday's road matchup with the Kings.

Kaapo Kahkonen has been announced as the starter for Wednesday's contest, and Magnus Chrona has been recalled, so at this point it's safe to assume Blackwood won't be available against LA. Another update on the 27-year-old netminder should surface prior to Thursday's matchup with the Oilers.