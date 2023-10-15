Blackwood stopped 51 of 52 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Blackwood came within 1:26 of a shutout in his Sharks debut, but Cale Makar ended that bid. Mikko Rantanen also had the lone shootout tally to hand Blackwood the loss. It was a strong showing nonetheless, as the 26-year-old goalie shined against a tough opponent. Considering a rather pedestrian effort from Kaapo Kahkonen versus the Golden Knights on Thursday, Blackwood may earn himself more playing time if he can continue to keep the Sharks competitive. The team hasn't named a starter for Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes yet.