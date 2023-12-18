Blackwood stopped 23 of 28 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Blackwood was unable to replicate his previous performance against Colorado, in which he stopped 51 of 52 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss in the second game of the campaign. Blackwood has settled into alternating starts with Kaapo Kahkonen, who has played better of late. The same can't be said for Blackwood -- he's allowed 16 goals while going 1-2-0 over his last four appearances. For the season, the 27-year-old is at a 4-12-2 record with a 3.74 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 21 games. The Sharks' next two games are at home but against solid offenses. They're set to face the Kings on Tuesday and the Coyotes on Thursday.