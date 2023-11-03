Blackwood surrendered four goals on 14 shots in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen in Thursday's 10-1 loss to the Canucks.

Kahkonen was run over in his crease on the Canucks' sixth goal, though he was able to remain on the bench after an examination. Blackwood didn't fare much better than his teammate, but Vancouver's offense toned it down after establishing a 6-0 lead. Blackwood is responsible for the Sharks' lone standings point, but he's gone 0-5-1 with a 4.17 GAA and an .895 save percentage through seven appearances. The Sharks host the Penguins on Saturday in one of the more favorable matchups they can get amid a terrible start to 2023-24.