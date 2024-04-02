Blackwood allowed three goals on 31 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Blackwood settled in after a rough first period, but the damage was already done. He's lost four of his last five starts, allowing 15 goals over that span, with his one win being a shutout. The 27-year-old is at 10-22-3 with a 3.41 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 40 games this season. The Sharks' next game is Thursday at home versus the Kings.