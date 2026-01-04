Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Among top-3 teenage NHLers all time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Celebrini picked up an assist in a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Celebrini extended his point streak to 10 games (seven goals, 13 assists). The 19-year-old, who was named to Team Canada this week for the upcoming Olympics, will be the first teenage to represent Canada in men's hockey in an Olympics that features NHL players. Celebrini is third in NHL scoring with 63 points (22 goals, 41 assists; 41 games), and on New Year's Day, he was named the NHL's third star for December. His 62 points in 40 games is third best ever among teenagers in the NHL behind Wayne Gretzky (21 goals, 49 assists; 70 points) in 1980-81 with Edmonton and Sidney Crosby (21 goals, 45 assists; 66 points in 2006-07 with Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Heroic effort in shootout win•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Three-point showing in win•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Reaches 20-goal mark Saturday•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Supplies two helpers•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Racks up four more points•