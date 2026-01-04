Celebrini picked up an assist in a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Celebrini extended his point streak to 10 games (seven goals, 13 assists). The 19-year-old, who was named to Team Canada this week for the upcoming Olympics, will be the first teenage to represent Canada in men's hockey in an Olympics that features NHL players. Celebrini is third in NHL scoring with 63 points (22 goals, 41 assists; 41 games), and on New Year's Day, he was named the NHL's third star for December. His 62 points in 40 games is third best ever among teenagers in the NHL behind Wayne Gretzky (21 goals, 49 assists; 70 points) in 1980-81 with Edmonton and Sidney Crosby (21 goals, 45 assists; 66 points in 2006-07 with Pittsburgh.