Celebrini was sent home after Thursday's practice due to an illness, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Celebrini is presumably day-to-day, but the Sharks have no reason to rush him back early in training camp, so it wouldn't be shocking if he takes a bit of time off. He had 25 goals, 63 points and 236 shots across 70 appearances with San Jose last year.

