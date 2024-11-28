Celebrini scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Celebrini has four goals and three assists over his last six contests. The 18-year-old rookie is living up to the hype, and he's filled in well on the top line due to the absence of Mikael Granlund (upper body) over the last two games. Celebrini has seven tallies, four assists, 43 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 13 appearances. This marks the first time he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games.