Celebrini scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.
Celebrini has four goals and three assists over his last six contests. The 18-year-old rookie is living up to the hype, and he's filled in well on the top line due to the absence of Mikael Granlund (upper body) over the last two games. Celebrini has seven tallies, four assists, 43 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 13 appearances. This marks the first time he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games.
More News
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Leads offense with three points•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Two apples in loss•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Scores game-winning OT goal•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Two goals in loss•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Ready to play Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Getting close to return•