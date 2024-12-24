Celebrini notched two assists and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.
The North Vancouver native had an impressive performance in a loss to his hometown team, the first time he's suited up against the Canucks. Celebrini has been a standout player lately with three goals and seven assists over his last seven outings. The 18-year-old is up to 11 goals, 14 helpers, 85 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 25 appearances this season.
