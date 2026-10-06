Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Tuesday that Celebrini (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Celebrini was a late scratch for Monday's road matchup against the Stars and is still being evaluated Tuesday to determine the severity of his lower-body injury. However, Warsofsky clarified Tuesday that Celebrini didn't sustain his injury during Monday's warmups. It's not yet clear whether Celebrini will be available for Thursday's game against the Blues, but he's expected to remain with the Sharks to conclude their road trip. If the 20-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Ty Dellandrea is a candidate to remain in the lineup.