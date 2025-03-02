Celebrini earned two power-play assists in a 5-3 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
Celebrini continues to sit near the top of NHL rookies in scoring with 44 points (tied for second) and 18 goals (second). He also leads the Sharks with 168 shots. Celebrini will likely vie with Lane Hutson and Matvei Michkov for the Calder Trophy.
