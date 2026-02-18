Celebrini scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 4-3 overtime win over Czechia in the Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals Wednesday.

The 19-year-old phenom continues to amaze and has five goals and nine points through four games in the tournament. None of Celebrini's points were bigger than his second helper Wednesday, as he dropped the puck to Mitch Marner in OT before the Vegas winger split the Czech defense and scored the winner. Celebrini has found the back of the net himself in four straight games, and he's the first teenager to have a three-point game in the knockout round of an Olympic tournament involving NHL players.