Celebrini posted two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings.

Celebrini helped out on a Tyler Toffoli goal in the second period and also set up Igor Chernyshov's game-winning tally in overtime. Through two games, Celebrini has five helpers, nine shots on net and a plus-2 rating. He's still looking for his first goal of the season, but it won't take him long to find the twine, especially with the Sharks' offense already humming along efficiently.

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