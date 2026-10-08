Celebrini (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Blues, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Celebrini is considered day-to-day after he was a late scratch for Monday's game against the Stars due to a lower-body injury. He participated in Thursday's morning skate after being evaluated over the past few days, but the Sharks will wait to see how he feels in the hours leading up to Thursday's puck drop before determining his status against St. Louis. Ty Dellandrea is a candidate to remain in the lineup if Celebrini is unavailable.