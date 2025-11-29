Celebrini registered power-play two assists and four PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Celebrini's point streak ended at five games when the Sharks were shut out by the Avalanche on Wednesday. He bounced back with helpers on power-play goals by Will Smith and William Eklund in Friday's contest. Celebrini is up to 36 points (14 on the power play) while adding 71 shots on net, 16 PIM, 16 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating over 25 appearances. At this pace, the 19-year-old would exceed the 100-point mark in just his second NHL campaign, though sustaining his 19.7 shooting percentage will be tough.