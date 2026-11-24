Celebrini logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Celebrini has multiple points in five of his last eight games, earning three goals and 10 assists in that span. The superstar center is at 10 goals, 21 helpers, 97 shots, 22 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 24 appearances this season. Celebrini's status as the top-line center is virtually guaranteed, so he'll be in a position to produce big scoring numbers all year.