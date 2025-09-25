Celebrini hasn't been taking contact at practice, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports, indicating he's unlikely to feature versus Vegas on Friday.

Celebrini has been on the ice for practice the last few days, but it seems he's not cleared for full contact, as he is sitting out certain drills. For now, fantasy managers probably don't need to worry about the 19-year-old center missing Opening Night against the Golden Knights on Oct. 9, but it is something to keep an eye on throughout the rest of training camp.