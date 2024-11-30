Celebrini had a goal and an assist in an 8-5 win over the Kraken on Friday.

Celebrini has four goals in his past three games, including the game winner Friday. He's the second 18-year-old in Sharks history to post a goal streak of three-plus games alongside Jeff Friesen (five games in 1994-95). Celebrini has 13 points, including eight goals, and 46 shots in 14 games. He's a clear driver of offense for the Sharks, and he's flashing moments of brilliance in the offensive zone.