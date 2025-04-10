Celebrini scored three goals and added two assists, two hits and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Wild.

Celebrini snapped a nine-game goal drought in a big way. During that stretch, he still racked up seven assists, but the rookie center had everything going in this contest. For the season, he's up to 24 goals, 38 assists, 226 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating over 66 appearances. He's leaped back over Matvei Michkov, and Celebrini's 62 points are second only to Lane Hutson (64) in the rookie scoring race. Celebrini and Michkov are tied with 24 goals apiece to lead all rookies.