Celebrini scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist, logged two hits and added two PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Celebrini put in a good individual effort, though the Sharks' overall play remains lacking. The 19-year-old has five points through four contests so far, including a pair of power-play points. He's added five shots on net and a minus-1 rating. Celebrini is talented enough to push for a point-per-game pace in his second NHL campaign while playing in a massive role on the Sharks' top line.