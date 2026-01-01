Celebrini scored a goal, recorded an assist, fired four shots on net and had two blocks in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota.

Celebrini checked multiple boxes in San Jose's win Wednesday, including a wrist-shot goal to give the Sharks an early lead in the shootout. In regulation, he tallied the primary helper on the goal scored by his newest linemate, Igor Chernyshov, before the prior lit the lamp himself in the third. With the pair of points, Celebrini is up to 22 goals, 40 assists, 126 shots on net and 21 blocks through 40 appearances this season. The 19-year-old superstar used Wednesday's game to raise his point streak to eight games and is just one point shy of matching his offensive output in 70 games a year ago. His goal-scoring efficiency has taken a leap this season, as he's up to a 17.2 shooting percentage, which is nearly seven percent higher than he had a season ago. While it would be difficult to replicate the production from his first half of the season, not only is reaching 100 points in question, but Celebrini also has a legitimate chance to double the 63 points he had as a rookie.