Celebrini scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Celebrini was integral to the Sharks getting a point out of this game, fueling their third-period rally. In the process, he crossed the 200-point mark of his career in just his 171st game. The 20-year-old superstar has earned three goals and four helpers over seven outings in November. He's at eight goals, 15 assists, 79 shots on net and a minus-3 rating across 19 appearances this season.