Celebrini scored his 19th goal of the season in San Jose's 6-2 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Celebrini beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the right circle inside the far post to push the lead to 4-2 at 7:58 of the third frame. He's tied with Matvei Michkov for the NHL rookie goal lead (19), and they're tied for second overall in points (45). Perhaps more impressively, Celebrini's rookie stat line -- 45 points including 19 goals, 168 shots, 16 PPP, 39 blocks and 25 hits in 50 games -- is remarkably similar to Connor Bedard's sophomore season. The young Hawk has 49 points, including 16 goals, 141 shots, 23 PPP, 31 blocks and 32 hits in 61 games. We're not saying Celebrini is more valuable than Bedard, but we're not saying he isn't, either.