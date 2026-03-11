Celebrini scored for the fourth straight game in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

He has four goals in that span and nine points (five goals, four assists) on his current six-game scoring streak. Celebrini's goal Tuesday gave him 90 points (33 goals, 57 assists) this season. He did it in 62 games. Celebrini joins some epic company on the list of teenagers who reach the 90-point mark quickly. He needed the third-fewest games in NHL history behind Sidney Crosby (54 games in 2006-07) and Wayne Gretzky (56 games in 1979-80) to hit that height.