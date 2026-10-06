Celebrini will miss Monday's road matchup against the Stars with a lower-body injury.

Celebrini took part in line rushes and the majority of warm-ups before he left the ice a few minutes early. Ultimately, the 20-year-old superstar deemed it was best to err on the side of caution early in the season and will sit out Monday. Prior to the injury news, he was off to a solid start to the 2026-27 campaign with five assists and nine shots on net across two outings. His status will be closely monitored over the coming days ahead of the Sharks' next contest on Thursday against the Blues.