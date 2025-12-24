Celebrini scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Celebrini enters the holiday break on a six-game point streak (four goals, eight assists). The 19-year-old got the Sharks on the board in the second period Tuesday, but it was far too late to change the result. The center is up to 19 goals, 55 points, 113 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 37 appearances this season. He's six goals and two assists shy of matching his totals from 70 outings last year, and it looks like the sky's the limit for this talented pivot.