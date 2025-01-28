Celebrini scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Celebrini came through when the Sharks needed him the most, and the 18-year-old center scored the game-winning goal only 3:41 into the third period. This was his third goal over his last four appearances, and the talented prospect is up to nine points (four goals, five assists) in 13 appearances since the beginning of the month.