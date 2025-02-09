Celebrini notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Celebrini enters the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off with eight points over his last eight outings. He provided an early assist Saturday, setting up William Eklund's tally just 1:25 into the contest. For the season, Celebrini has 17 goals and 23 assists, making him the second rookie to reach the 40-point mark behind Montreal's Lane Hutson (41), though Celebrini's played in 10 fewer games through Saturday's action. The standout center has added 150 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating.