Celebrini scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Devils.

It was Celebrini's 13th snipe of the season and 28th point in 30 games. That puts the young pivot on the NHL's top-10 list for most points by 18-year-olds through 30 NHL games. Celebrini is 10th on a list that includes Wayne Gretzky (46), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (32), Sidney Crosby (31) and Steve Yzerman (30). Impressive company, indeed -- this kid is special.