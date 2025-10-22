Celebrini scored a goal and took six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Celebrini found the back of the net for the second time this season, giving him two goals over the three games, and the 19-year-old continues to adjust well to being the main playmaking threat for a struggling San Jose offense. He's been putting up solid numbers despite the team's struggles, with six points in six matches to date thanks to two goals and four assists.