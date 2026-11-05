Celebrini scored a power-play goal on five shots, added four PIM and logged three hits in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Kings.

Celebrini had gone six games without a goal. That stretch matched his longest goal droughts from last year -- it happened three times in 2025-26. The 20-year-old superstar is up to six goals, 17 points (nine on the power play), 59 shots on net, 11 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 15 appearances this season. It's not the blistering pace he set last year, but it's still up there with the high-end players in the NHL.