Celebrini notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Celebrini ended a three-game dry spell on offense when he assisted on Tyler Toffoli's second-period tally. The goal drought is up to seven games for Celebrini, but he remains firmly in a top-six role. He has four assists in that span, so it's not like he's hit a wall late in the season. The rookie center is at 21 goals, 33 helpers, 214 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 32 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-31 rating over 63 outings.