Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Friday that Celebrini (lower body) is a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against Edmonton, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Celebrini has participated in long skating sessions Thursday and Friday and is progressing in his recovery, but the team's medical staff will wait to see how he feels Saturday before determining his status against the Oilers. The 20-year-old has missed the last two games due to his injury, but his recent updates indicate that he doesn't appear to be facing a long-term absence, regardless of whether he gets the green light Saturday.