Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: One of each Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Celebrini scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.
Celebrini has four goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. He's found the scoresheet in nine out of 11 contests in November as he continues to be among the best scorers in the league. For the season, the 19-year-old is at 14 goals, 20 helpers, 67 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 23 appearances. It won't take him long to surpass his rookie-year total of 63 points -- the sky's the limit for the talented teenager.
More News
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Point streak grows to four•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Paces offense with hat trick•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Sets up both goals in win•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Reaches 10-goal mark•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Takes top spot in league for points•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Rings up three points in win•