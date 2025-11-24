Celebrini scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Celebrini has four goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. He's found the scoresheet in nine out of 11 contests in November as he continues to be among the best scorers in the league. For the season, the 19-year-old is at 14 goals, 20 helpers, 67 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 23 appearances. It won't take him long to surpass his rookie-year total of 63 points -- the sky's the limit for the talented teenager.