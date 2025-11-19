Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Paces offense with hat trick
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Celebrini scored three goals on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
Celebrini put two goals past Vitek Vanecek in the opening six minutes of the game. JJ Peterka answered with a pair of tallies in the third period, but Celebrini had the last word by cashing in on the power play at 2:52 of overtime. Over the last seven games, Celebrini has six goals and six assists. The 19-year-old is the third player to reach 30 points this season, doing so with 13 goals and 17 assists in 20 appearances. He's added 57 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 13 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating.
