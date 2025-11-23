Celebrini dished a power-play assist and put two shots on target in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Celebrini extended his point streak to four games with the primary helper on John Klingberg's power-play score in the first period. With the helper, Celebrini has 19 assists, 32 points and 62 shots on goal through 22 games this season. The 19-year-old superstar has already accumulated more than half the points he needs to surpass the 63 points he had in 70 games throughout his rookie campaign. Additionally, his ice time at even strength continues to increase, giving him even more opportunities to produce at an elite level in all fantasy formats.