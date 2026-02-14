Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Posts two points in Friday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Celebrini recorded a goal and an assist in Canada's 5-1 win over Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.
Celebrini opened his Olympic campaign with a goal in the opener and now added two more points, giving him three over his first two appearances. He looks increasingly comfortable skating alongside the likes of Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, so Celebrini should continue to have tons of opportunities to keep scoring as the tournament progresses.
More News
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Two points in Monday's loss•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Torches hometown team•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Tallies twice in win•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Three PP helpers Saturday•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Pulls off heroics Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Tacks on empty-netter•