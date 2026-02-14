Celebrini recorded a goal and an assist in Canada's 5-1 win over Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Celebrini opened his Olympic campaign with a goal in the opener and now added two more points, giving him three over his first two appearances. He looks increasingly comfortable skating alongside the likes of Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, so Celebrini should continue to have tons of opportunities to keep scoring as the tournament progresses.