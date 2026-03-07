Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Puts away goal Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Celebrini scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.
Celebrini has three goals and four assists over his last four contests. The 19-year-old superstar's goal tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. He's now up to 31 tallies, 88 points, 212 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 60 appearances this season. With a strong rest of the month, he could reach the 100-point mark by the end of March.
More News
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Racks up four points in win•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Opens scoring in Saturday's win•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Dazzles again in quarterfinal win•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Makes history in Sunday's rout•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Posts two points in Friday's win•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Two points in Monday's loss•