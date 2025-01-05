Celebrini scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Devils.

Celebrini's 13th goal of 2024-25 gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead early in the third period. His 28 points rank 10th in NHL history among 18-year-old skaters through their first 30 NHL games. The list includes Wayne Gretzky (46), Ron Francis (37), Dale Hawerchuk (34), Ted Kennedy (33), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (32), Sidney Crosby (31), Steve Yzerman (30) and others. Impressive company, indeed, as Celebrini builds on his excellent rookie year.