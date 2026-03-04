Celebrini scored a goal on seven shots and added three assists in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Canadiens.

Celebrini reached the 30-goal mark with his second-period tally. He's collected six points over his last three outings while continuing to shine in a top-line role. The 19-year-old superstar is up to 87 points (25 on the power play), 209 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 32 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 59 appearances. Barring an injury or a deep slump, he's poised for a 100-point campaign.