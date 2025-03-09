Celebrini logged two power-play assists, 10 shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Celebrini was all over the place in this game, accounting for a quarter of the Sharks' shots. The 18-year-old didn't cash in on any of his own chances, but he assisted on goals by Will Smith and Nikolai Kovalenko. Celebrini is up to six points over five contests in March, and he has a total of 20 goals, 28 assists, 19 power-play points, 186 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 53 appearances this season.