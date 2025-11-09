Celebrini scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Celebrini has scored in three straight games, racking up six points in that span. The 19-year-old still has a share of the NHL's points lead, but Nathan MacKinnon's four-point effort Saturday brought him even with Celebrini. That's not to take away from an incredible first month of the campaign for Celebrini, who has 10 goals, 24 points, 49 shots on net, 13 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 16 appearances. He's in must-start territory for fantasy every time the Sharks are on the schedule.