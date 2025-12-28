Celebrini scored a goal on eight shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Celebrini set up a John Klingberg tally in the first period before adding a goal of his own late in the third. The 19-year-old Celebrini has five goals and nine assists during his seven-game point streak. For the season, the superstar is up to 20 goals, 57 points, 121 shots and a plus-13 rating through 38 appearances.