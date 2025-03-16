Celebrini scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.
Celebrini's third-period tally spoiled Logan Thompson's shutout bid. This was Celebrini's third goal and sixth point over his last six outings. The 18-year-old rookie reached the 50-point mark Saturday (21 goals, 29 helpers), becoming the second rookie to hit that threshold, following the Canadiens' Lane Hutson. Celebrini has added 196 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-27 rating over 56 appearances.
More News
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Sets up opening goal•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Racks up two power-play helpers•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Joins 20-goal club•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Impressive rookie season marches on•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Expects to play Monday•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Dealing with lower-body injury•